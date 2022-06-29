DGAP-NVR: Nordex SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Nordex SE

Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50

18059 Rostock

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
  Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)
X Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG) 28.06.2022

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

176.023.138














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Nordex SE

Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50

18059 Rostock

Deutschland
Internet: www.nordex-online.com





 
