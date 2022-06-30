DGAP-DD: INDUS Holding AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








30.06.2022 / 08:37




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Jürgen
Nachname(n): Allerkamp

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

INDUS Holding AG


b) LEI

529900GE4O7ZOMRWR939 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006200108


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
23.194193 EUR 99851.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
23.1942 EUR 99851.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

29.06.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Quotrix
MIC: DUSC














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: INDUS Holding AG

Kölner Straße 32

51429 Bergisch Gladbach

Deutschland
Internet: www.indus.de





 
