Viscom AG: New subsidiary founded for the growth market of energy storage products

30 June 2022








Hanover, 30 June 2022 – In order to take into account the dynamic development of the market for energy storage products, Viscom AG has spun off the battery cell inspection sub-operation. As a subsidiary, Exacom GmbH will in future be responsible for the development and sale of machines for the X-ray inspection of battery cells - for all areas of application, regardless of cell format or size.



The subsidiary is based in Hanover at the main location of the Viscom Group. From here, the Exacom team works on the expansion and further development of the existing product portfolio. Whether electromobility, energy storage or mobile devices - the demand for batteries is growing and with it the need for reliable inspection. The clear goal of the new Viscom subsidiary: to continue to support customers with the highest level of reliability and precision in the production of high-quality battery cells.



The founding of Exacom GmbH is another consistent step towards establishing Viscom AG as a strong provider of modern inspection systems and innovative solutions outside of the automotive sector - and to make targeted use of the opportunities that arise in the growth market of energy storage products.





Contact:

Viscom AG

Investor Relations

Sandra M. Liedtke

Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15

30455 Hannover

Tel.: +49-511-94996-791

Fax: +49-511-94996-555

investor.relations@viscom.de













Language: English
