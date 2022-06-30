DGAP-DD: INDUS Holding AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








30.06.2022 / 08:37




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Allerkamp

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

INDUS Holding AG


b) LEI

529900GE4O7ZOMRWR939 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006200108


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
23.194193 EUR 99851.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
23.1942 EUR 99851.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

29/06/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Quotrix
MIC: DUSC














Language: English
Company: INDUS Holding AG

Kölner Straße 32

51429 Bergisch Gladbach

Germany
Internet: www.indus.de





 
