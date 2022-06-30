



Novem Group S.A.: Dividend proposal of €0.40 per share

















FY 2021/22 revenue of €614.5 million, +1.9% above FY 2020/21



FY 2021/22 Adj. EBIT of €80.9 million, -6.4% below FY 2020/21



Solid full year profit margin of 13.2% despite continued headwinds



First dividend of €0.40 per share proposed



Luxemburg, 30 June 2022 – Novem Group S.A. today published its audited results and confirmed the preliminary figures for the financial year 2021/22. The Company performed well in the past 12 months with a full year Adj. EBIT of €80.9 million. This translates into a solid profit margin of 13.2% (PY: 14.3%). Overall, Novem generated revenue of €614.5 million, representing organic growth of +1.9% year-on-year and demonstrating the strong resilience of the Company"s business model.

Based on these results, the Management Board, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, will propose the distribution of a dividend of €0.40 per share at Novem’s Annual General Meeting on 25 August 2022. This corresponds to a payout of 39.1% of net income, exceeding the targeted payout ratio of approximately 35%.

Dr. Johannes Burtscher, Chief Financial Officer, said: “I am delighted that we were able to finish the financial year 2021/22 with strong results despite facing continued headwinds. While the war in Ukraine and Covid-19 restrictions as well as the tight situation on the supply side shaped the market, the increase in organic growth illustrates the rising demand for our products.

Furthermore, I am pleased that we will propose a dividend distribution in our first year after listing. Based on Novem’s strong cash flow performance, the proposed dividend even exceeds the targeted payout ratio, allowing us to share the success of our business with our shareholders.”

The audited figures and the Annual Report for the financial year 2021/22 can be found on the Investor Relations website under Reports & Presentations. The Annual Report also includes an integrated Non-financial Report, which covers Novem"s sustainability progress.

About Novem

German-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in Vorbach, Germany, back in 1947, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 5,500 people at 12 locations and achieved a revenue of around €615 million in FY 2021/22.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.