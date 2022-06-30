DGAP-Adhoc: UET United Electronic Technology AG: publishes interim report and postpones publication of the individual and consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year
DGAP-Ad-hoc: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Financing
UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, announces that the publication of the individual and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2021 will be postponed. The company will publish a detailed interim report for the 2021 financial year on June 30, 2022.
UET is currently conducting a round of financing. The aim is to refinance an existing debt facility in the amount of EUR 12.5 million that is due in 2022 and to create additional liquidity as working capital. The working capital expansion is used to finance electronic components as raw materials to ensure supply related to challenges in the component market in procurement and availability.
There are currently several options in evaluation that might lead to a transaction with debt, equity or any combination. The financing process is expected to be completed by September 2022. Since the results of the financing round have an impact on the annual financial statements and audit, the UET Group is postponing the publication of the individual and consolidated financial statements 2021. The full Annual Report 2021 will be published once the financing process has been completed.
In order to enable the shareholders of the UET AG to assess the 2021 financial year, the company will publish a detailed interim report on June 30, 2022. The Company will provide separate information related to the Annual General Meeting planned for August 30, 2022 in Eschborn.
Contact:
UET United Electronic Technology AG
D-65760 Eschborn, Frankfurter Str. 80-82
Sebastian Schubert, Investor Relations
Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0
Email: investor@uet-group.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UET United Electronic Technology AG
|Frankfurter Straße 80-82
|65760 Eschborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6196-7777550
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6196-7777559
|E-mail:
|investor@uet-group.com
|Internet:
|www.uet-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LBKW6
|WKN:
|A0LBKW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1387931
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1387931 30-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
