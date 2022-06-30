DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG: announces Blackstone as new major shareholder

UET United Electronic Technology AG: announces Blackstone as new major shareholder








United Electronic Technology (UET) AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, Germany, announces that Blackstone Strategic Partners, a division of Blackstone Inc, New York, USA, has acquired a total of 3,500,000 shares from the former shareholder Palace Park Investments Ltd, an investment company of Stepstone Global. Blackstone now holds approximately 23% of the voting rights in UET AG.



UET United Electronic Technology AG

D-65760 Eschborn, Frankfurter Str. 80-82

Sebastian Schubert, Investor Relations

Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0

Email: investor@uet-group.com





 













Language: English
Company: UET United Electronic Technology AG

Frankfurter Straße 80-82

65760 Eschborn

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6196-7777550
Fax: +49 (0)6196-7777559
E-mail: investor@uet-group.com
Internet: www.uet-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6
WKN: A0LBKW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
