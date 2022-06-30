



Die United Electronic Technology (UET) AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, gibt bekannt, dass Blackstone Strategic Partners, ein Geschäftsbereich von Blackstone Inc, New York, USA, insgesamt 3.500.000 Aktien vom bisherigen Aktionär Palace Park Investments Ltd, einer Investmentgesellschaft von Stepstone Global, übernommen hat. Blackstone verfügt somit über rund 23 % der Stimmrechte an der UET AG.

Kontakt:

UET United Electronic Technology AG



D-65760 Eschborn, Frankfurter Straße 80-82



Sebastian Schubert, Investor Relations,



Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0,



E-Mail: investor@uet-group.com