Die United Electronic Technology (UET) AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, gibt bekannt, dass Blackstone Strategic Partners, ein Geschäftsbereich von Blackstone Inc, New York, USA, insgesamt 3.500.000 Aktien vom bisherigen Aktionär Palace Park Investments Ltd, einer Investmentgesellschaft von Stepstone Global, übernommen hat. Blackstone verfügt somit über rund 23 % der Stimmrechte an der UET AG.

 



 



