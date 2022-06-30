DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG: meldet Blackstone als neuen Großaktionär
2022. június 30., csütörtök, 15:02
Die United Electronic Technology (UET) AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, gibt bekannt, dass Blackstone Strategic Partners, ein Geschäftsbereich von Blackstone Inc, New York, USA, insgesamt 3.500.000 Aktien vom bisherigen Aktionär Palace Park Investments Ltd, einer Investmentgesellschaft von Stepstone Global, übernommen hat. Blackstone verfügt somit über rund 23 % der Stimmrechte an der UET AG.
Kontakt:
UET United Electronic Technology AG
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|UET United Electronic Technology AG
|Frankfurter Straße 80-82
|65760 Eschborn
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)6196-7777550
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6196-7777559
|E-Mail:
|investor@uet-group.com
|Internet:
|www.uet-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LBKW6
|WKN:
|A0LBKW
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1388045
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1388045 30.06.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on additional extension of consent solicitation process
[2022.06.30. 13:00]
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]