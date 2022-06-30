DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Share Buyback





30-Jun-2022





Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Sofia / Munich, 30 June 2022 – Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Allterco” / “the Company”) today successfully completed the repurchase of 40,000 treasury shares, representing 0.22% of the Company"s total share capital, from two independent shareholders through over-the-counter ("OTC") transactions as announced on 24 June 2022. At a price of BGN 19.50 (EUR 9.97) per share, the Company repurchased treasury shares in the amount of BGN 780,000.00 (EUR 398,807.67). The repurchased shares are to serve as partial payment of the purchase price in the eventual acquisition of the Slovenian IoT company GOAP d.o.o. Nova Gorica ("GOAP"), whose intended 100% acquisition Allterco had announced on 8 June 2022. In the event that Allterco and GOAP shareholders do not reach an agreement on the transaction, the repurchased shares could alternatively be used for the employee incentive program or sold to private investors.

