DGAP-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo successfully completes repurchase of own shares through over-the-counter transactions

2022. június 30., csütörtök, 17:30





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Share Buyback


Allterco JSCo successfully completes repurchase of own shares through over-the-counter transactions


30-Jun-2022 / 17:30 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR



Allterco JSCo successfully completes repurchase of own shares through over-the-counter transactions


Sofia / Munich, 30 June 2022 – Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Allterco” / “the Company”) today successfully completed the repurchase of 40,000 treasury shares, representing 0.22% of the Company"s total share capital, from two independent shareholders through over-the-counter ("OTC") transactions as announced on 24 June 2022. At a price of BGN 19.50 (EUR 9.97) per share, the Company repurchased treasury shares in the amount of BGN 780,000.00 (EUR 398,807.67). The repurchased shares are to serve as partial payment of the purchase price in the eventual acquisition of the Slovenian IoT company GOAP d.o.o. Nova Gorica ("GOAP"), whose intended 100% acquisition Allterco had announced on 8 June 2022. In the event that Allterco and GOAP shareholders do not reach an agreement on the transaction, the repurchased shares could alternatively be used for the employee incentive program or sold to private investors.



For further information, please visit allterco.com.

Investor Relations contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31

Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de










30-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de






















Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo

103 Cherny Vrah Bldv

1407 Sofia

Bulgaria
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 1388081





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1388081  30-Jun-2022 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1388081&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum