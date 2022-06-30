DGAP-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo schließt den Rückkauf eigener Aktien durch außerbörsliche Transaktionen erfolgreich ab

Allterco JSCo schließt den Rückkauf eigener Aktien durch außerbörsliche Transaktionen erfolgreich ab


Sofia / München, 30. Juni 2022 – Allterco JSCo (Ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) („Allterco“ / „die Gesellschaft“) hat heute den am 24. Juni 2022 angekündigten Rückkauf von 40.000 eigenen Aktien, entsprechend 0,22 % des Grundkapitals der Gesellschaft, von zwei unabhängigen Aktionären durch außerbörsliche Transaktionen erfolgreich abgeschlossen. Zu einem Preis von BGN 19,50 (EUR 9,97) pro Aktie kaufte das Unternehmen eigene Aktien in Höhe von BGN 780.000,00 (EUR 398.807,67) zurück. Die zurückgekauften Aktien sollen als Teilzahlung des Kaufpreises bei der möglichen Übernahme des slowenischen IoT-Unternehmens GOAP d.o.o. Nova Gorica („GOAP“) dienen, dessen beabsichtigte 100%ige Übernahme Allterco am 8. Juni 2022 bekannt gegeben hat. Sollte es zwischen Allterco und den GOAP-Aktionären nicht zu einer Einigung über die Transaktion kommen, könnten die zurückgekauften Aktien wahlweise für das Anreizprogramm für Mitarbeiter verwendet oder an private Investoren verkauft werden.



Mehr Informationen unter allterco.com.

Investor Relations Kontakt

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Tel.: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31

E-Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de










Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Allterco JSCo

103 Cherny Vrah Bldv

1407 Sofia

Bulgarien
E-Mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin
