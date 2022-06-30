DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Schlagwort(e): Aktienrückkauf





Veröffentlichung von Insiderinformationen gemäß Artikel 17 MAR

Allterco JSCo schließt den Rückkauf eigener Aktien durch außerbörsliche Transaktionen erfolgreich ab



Sofia / München, 30. Juni 2022 – Allterco JSCo (Ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) („Allterco“ / „die Gesellschaft“) hat heute den am 24. Juni 2022 angekündigten Rückkauf von 40.000 eigenen Aktien, entsprechend 0,22 % des Grundkapitals der Gesellschaft, von zwei unabhängigen Aktionären durch außerbörsliche Transaktionen erfolgreich abgeschlossen. Zu einem Preis von BGN 19,50 (EUR 9,97) pro Aktie kaufte das Unternehmen eigene Aktien in Höhe von BGN 780.000,00 (EUR 398.807,67) zurück. Die zurückgekauften Aktien sollen als Teilzahlung des Kaufpreises bei der möglichen Übernahme des slowenischen IoT-Unternehmens GOAP d.o.o. Nova Gorica („GOAP“) dienen, dessen beabsichtigte 100%ige Übernahme Allterco am 8. Juni 2022 bekannt gegeben hat. Sollte es zwischen Allterco und den GOAP-Aktionären nicht zu einer Einigung über die Transaktion kommen, könnten die zurückgekauften Aktien wahlweise für das Anreizprogramm für Mitarbeiter verwendet oder an private Investoren verkauft werden.

