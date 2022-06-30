DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Siemens announces impairment of an at‐equity investment

2022. június 30., csütörtök, 19:03





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Profit Warning


Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Siemens announces impairment of an at‐equity investment


30-Jun-2022 / 19:03 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Munich, June 30, 2022



Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR



 



Siemens announces impairment of an atequity investment



With Siemens Energy AG"s Xetra closing share price of €13.99 on June 30, 2022, the market value of Siemens’ 35% investment in Siemens Energy AG (SE) is significantly below the book value. This leads to an impairment of the SE investment, resulting in a total non‐cash impact on net income of approx. €2.8 billion in the third quarter of financial year 2022.



All results for the third quarter and their consequences on the outlook for the current financial year will be published on August 11, 2022.



 


Contact:

Dr. Eva Riesenhuber

Head of Siemens Investor Relations

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 Munich

+49 (0) 89-7805-32474

investorrelations@siemens.com







30-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 7805 0
Fax: +49 (89) 7805 32475
E-mail: investorrelations@siemens.com
Internet: www.siemens.com
ISIN: DE0007236101
WKN: 723610
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1388259





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1388259  30-Jun-2022 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1388259&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum