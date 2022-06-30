DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Profit Warning





Munich, June 30, 2022

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Siemens announces impairment of an at‐equity investment

With Siemens Energy AG"s Xetra closing share price of €13.99 on June 30, 2022, the market value of Siemens’ 35% investment in Siemens Energy AG (SE) is significantly below the book value. This leads to an impairment of the SE investment, resulting in a total non‐cash impact on net income of approx. €2.8 billion in the third quarter of financial year 2022.

All results for the third quarter and their consequences on the outlook for the current financial year will be published on August 11, 2022.

