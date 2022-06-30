DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Siemens announces impairment of an at‐equity investment
2022. június 30., csütörtök, 19:03
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Munich, June 30, 2022
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Siemens announces impairment of an at‐equity investment
With Siemens Energy AG"s Xetra closing share price of €13.99 on June 30, 2022, the market value of Siemens’ 35% investment in Siemens Energy AG (SE) is significantly below the book value. This leads to an impairment of the SE investment, resulting in a total non‐cash impact on net income of approx. €2.8 billion in the third quarter of financial year 2022.
All results for the third quarter and their consequences on the outlook for the current financial year will be published on August 11, 2022.
Contact:
Dr. Eva Riesenhuber
Head of Siemens Investor Relations
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 Munich
+49 (0) 89-7805-32474
investorrelations@siemens.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
|Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
|80333 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (89) 7805 0
|Fax:
|+49 (89) 7805 32475
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@siemens.com
|Internet:
|www.siemens.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007236101
|WKN:
|723610
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1388259
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1388259 30-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
