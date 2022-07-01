DGAP-NVR: ENCAVIS AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

ENCAVIS AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








30.06.2022 / 20:49



Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


ENCAVIS AG

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
  Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)
X Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG) 27.06.2022

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

161.030.176














Sprache: Deutsch
