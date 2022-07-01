DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








01.07.2022 / 09:38




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: AMCO Service GmbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Albert
Nachname(n): Büll
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

ENCAVIS AG


b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006095003


b) Art des Geschäfts

Erwerb von neuen Aktien durch die Ausübung von 23.983.430 Bezugsrechten im Rahmen der Aktiendividende der Encavis AG


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
17.85 EUR 4406522.40 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
17.8500 EUR 4406522.4000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

27.06.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














01.07.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ENCAVIS AG

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg

Deutschland
Internet: https://www.encavis.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



76549  01.07.2022 



