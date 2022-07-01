





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Ingo

Nachname(n):

Holstein



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Vitesco Technologies Group AG





b) LEI

529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000VTSC017





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

35.98 EUR





3094.28 EUR



36.00 EUR





2592.00 EUR



36.02 EUR





6735.74 EUR



36.04 EUR





7820.68 EUR



36.06 EUR





1730.88 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

36.0223 EUR





21973.5800 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

30.06.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



