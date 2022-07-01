DGAP-DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








01.07.2022 / 10:10




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Ingo
Nachname(n): Holstein

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Vitesco Technologies Group AG


b) LEI

529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000VTSC017


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen



























Preis(e) Volumen
35.98 EUR 3094.28 EUR
36.00 EUR 2592.00 EUR
36.02 EUR 6735.74 EUR
36.04 EUR 7820.68 EUR
36.06 EUR 1730.88 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
36.0223 EUR 21973.5800 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

30.06.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Vitesco Technologies Group AG

Siemensstraße 12

93055 Regensburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com





 
