Presentation of 18 new models for motorhomes and caravans



Diversification to five chassis suppliers shortens delivery times



More than 1,000 guests from over 30 European countries



Jandelsbrunn, Germany. After four days, with a total of more than 1,000 business partners and visitors from over 30 countries, the annual dealer conference of the Knaus Tabbert Group ended on Tuesday in Bad Griesbach, Lower Bavaria.

In addition to its existing product portfolio, Knaus Tabbert presented the audience with 16 new motorhomes based on the new chassis from Mercedes, MAN, Ford and Volkswagen and two new caravans for the 2023 model season. In future, customers and dealers will be able to choose from the range of Mercedes, Volkswagen, MAN, Fiat and Ford when ordering their motorhomes. This will help to significantly increase the total number of chassis available and successively reduce the production backlog.

The restrictions experienced last year due to a lack of chassis and components were an important topic at the event. The increase from formerly one main supplier to now five suppliers, the early recruitment of qualified staff and flexible product planning are part of the measures to reduce the impact.

"We are pleased that we were able to welcome our dealers and partners from all over Europe to Bad Griesbach again this year under the motto >The Mission-Together Again<. The sentiment in the industry and among our customers continues to be excellent. Together we will master and successively reduce the challenges from tense supply chains, which can continue to cause delays," is how Wolfgang Speck, CEO of Knaus Tabbert, describes the event. "We can only influence the problems along the supply chains to a limited extent. However, Knaus Tabbert is gaining additional room for manoeuvre in production with numerous measures. We are working consistently to ensure that we can once again serve our partners with the usual reliability."

Gerd Adamietzki adds "With a total of 18 new models and the introduction of a production process that is revolutionary in the industry and a completely new vehicle category based on the VW T6.1, we have presented our partners with a firework of innovations and attractiveness. We are particularly proud of the new Knaus Azur caravan and the Knaus Tourer Van and Weinsberg X-Cursion Van ranges based on the VW Bullli."

Knaus Tabbert presented its dealers at the event, among many other highlights, the Knaus Azur, a caravan that is being series-produced for the first time using FibreFrame technology under robot control.

Contact: Manuel Taverne // +49 152 020 929 09 // m.taverne@knaustabbert.de