





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















01.07.2022 / 10:10









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Ingo

Last name(s):

Holstein



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Vitesco Technologies Group AG





b) LEI

529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000VTSC017





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

35.98 EUR





3094.28 EUR



36.00 EUR





2592.00 EUR



36.02 EUR





6735.74 EUR



36.04 EUR





7820.68 EUR



36.06 EUR





1730.88 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

36.0223 EUR





21973.5800 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

30/06/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























01.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



