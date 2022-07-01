DGAP-DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Holstein

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vitesco Technologies Group AG


b) LEI

529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000VTSC017


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s)
35.98 EUR 3094.28 EUR
36.00 EUR 2592.00 EUR
36.02 EUR 6735.74 EUR
36.04 EUR 7820.68 EUR
36.06 EUR 1730.88 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
36.0223 EUR 21973.5800 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

30/06/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG

Siemensstraße 12

93055 Regensburg

Germany
Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com





 
