Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as "the Transparency Law" and "the Transparency Regulation")
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)
Filing reference Submitted per Email to CSSF
Submitted at (Luxembourg time) 30 June 2022, 15:00 CEST

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached

 

Global Fashion Group S.A.,

 5, Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg,

LEI 5493001035L29EQRO222

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

 

       X   An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

             An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

             An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

            Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable):
UBS Group AG  Zurich, Switzerland

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
 

The person is the same as the person subject to the notification (section 3)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
 
24 June 2022

 



















6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) %of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.12 % 4.89 % 5.01 % 220,292,912
Position of previous notification (if applicable) No Previous Disclosure No Previous Disclosure No Previous Disclosure  

 




















7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A. Voting rights attached to shares
 
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rights (ix) % of voting rights
Direct

(Art 8 of the

Transparency Law)		 indirect

(Art 9 of the

Transparency Law)		 Direct

(Art 8 of the

Transparency Law)		 Indirect

(Art 9 of the

Transparency Law)
LU2010095458      259,560       % 0.12 %
SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 259,560 0.12%

 





























B.1: Financial instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
Type of financial instrument Expiration date (x) Exercise/Conversion Period (xi) Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Right of Use over shares   At any time 8,037,492 3.65%
Right to substitute shares delivered as collateral   At any time 104,178 0.05%
Right to recall lent shares   At any time 539,577 0.24%
SUBTOTAL B.1     8,681,247 3.94 %

 






















B.2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
Type of financial instrument Expiration date (x) Exercise/ Conversion Period (xi) Physical or cash settlement (xii) Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Exchangable Bond

(DE000A3KMT51)		 15/03/2028 26/04/2021- 05/01/2028 Physical 2,088,555 0.95%
SUBTOTAL B.2       2,088,555 0.95%

 


















8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: (please tick the applicable box)

         Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

X      Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial      instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure):
 Number Name (xv) % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)
      See attachment       %       %       %      

9. In case of proxy voting:

 

N/A

10. Additional information (xvi):

 

N/A

Done at Zürich, Switzerland  On 30/06/2022


 



Attachment to     8. (Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate

   controlling natural person or legal entity)



















































































































  % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of Both
UBS Group AG      
UBS AG - - -
UBS Switzerland AG      
       
UBS Group AG      
UBS AG - - -
UBS Asset Management AG      
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd      
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd      
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited      
       
UBS Group AG      
UBS AG - - -
UBS Asset Management AG      
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA      
       
UBS Group AG      
UBS AG - - -
UBS Asset Management AG      
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG      
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG      
       
UBS Group AG      
UBS AG - - -
UBS Americas Holding LLC      
UBS Americas Inc.      
UBS Securities LLC      

 

















Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.

5, Heienhaff

L-1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com





 
