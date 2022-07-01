





DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG





/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous













Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA and EUROGATE make joint declaration on cooperation talks

















01.07.2022 / 16:00









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Hamburg, 1 July 2022



Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG



HHLA and EUROGATE make joint declaration on cooperation talks



In light of the current geo-political situation and its unforeseeable impact, the two terminal operators HHLA and EUROGATE have agreed to delay their talks on a cooperation until the general economic conditions have stabilised enough to ensure a successful continuation. The parties involved have agreed not to disclose the results of the negotiations to date.





Contact:



Julia Hartmann



Head of Investor Relations





HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG



Bei St. Annen 1, D-20457 Hamburg, www.hhla.de





Tel: +49-40-3088-3397



Fax: +49-40-3088-55-3397



E-mail: investor-relations@hhla.de Contact:Julia HartmannHead of Investor RelationsHAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AGBei St. Annen 1, D-20457 Hamburg, www.hhla.deTel: +49-40-3088-3397Fax: +49-40-3088-55-3397E-mail: investor-relations@hhla.de



























01.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



