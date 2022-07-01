DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA and EUROGATE make joint declaration on cooperation talks

Hamburg, 1 July 2022



In light of the current geo-political situation and its unforeseeable impact, the two terminal operators HHLA and EUROGATE have agreed to delay their talks on a cooperation until the general economic conditions have stabilised enough to ensure a successful continuation. The parties involved have agreed not to disclose the results of the negotiations to date.

 


