DGAP-Adhoc: JDC Group AG: JDC Group agrees to form a long-term brokerage joint venture with Bain Capital and Canada Life Irish Holding Company Limited.
2022. július 01., péntek, 19:35
DGAP-Ad-hoc: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture
Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR
JDC Group agrees to form a long-term brokerage joint venture with Bain Capital and Canada Life Irish Holding Company Limited.
Wiesbaden, July 1, 2022 – JDC Group AG has today agreed to establish a long-term joint venture with Bain Capital and Canada Life Irish Holding Company Limited, a group company of Great-West Lifeco to acquire and hold insurance brokers or agencies in Germany and Austria.
A new company is founded as part of this cooperation. The brokers and agents acquired by the joint venture will have access to the processing platforms of the JDC Group via service agreements. The Management Board of JDC Group expects that the cooperation will have a considerable positive impact on sales and earnings in the coming years. This impact will largely depend on the number, volume and timing of acquisitions of the joint venture.
The cooperation is subject to antitrust approval.
Media Contact for the consortium:
Dr. Lutz Golsch
FTI Consulting
+49 173 6517710
Contact:
JDC Group AG
Ralf Funke
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 611 335322-00
Email: funke@jdcgroup.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JDC Group AG
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 611 335322-00
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 611 335322-09
|E-mail:
|info@jdcgroup.de
|Internet:
|http://www.jdcgroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0B9N37
|WKN:
|A0B9N3
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1389421
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1389421 01-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on additional extension of consent solicitation process
[2022.06.30. 13:00]
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]