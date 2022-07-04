



SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity proposes dividend to its shareholders for the first time

















+++ Press release +++

SGT German Private Equity proposes dividend

to its shareholders for the first time

Dividend of 2 cents per share



Announcement of a share buyback in a volume of 10 cents per share



Profit 2021 significantly higher than expected



Frankfurt/Main, 4 July 2022 – SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA (SGF), a listed Private Equity asset manager, proposes the payment of a dividend to its shareholders for the first time in the Annual General Meeting on 18 August 2022, amounting to 2 cents per share.

In addition, SGT German Private Equity holds on to its intention to submit a public share buyback tender offer to its shareholders in the 3rd quarter of 2022. The planned volume of the share buyback amounts to 5 million EUR or 10 cents per shares. In total, SGF will return 6 million EUR or 12 cents per share to its shareholders. This equals 8% of its market capitalization.

With net earnings of 14 million EUR or 44 cents per share in the past financial year, SGT German Private Equity significantly exceeds the market expectations, its own forecasts and estimates (IFRS cons., 2020: -5 cents). The IFRS financial statements are to be based on an average of 33,133,219 shares across the financial year. In relation to the actual number outstanding shares as of today of 49,801,800 the net result still amounts to 28 cents per share.

The annual report will be published by end of this week.

From this year on SGF plans to carry out a share buyback and/or dividend payment each fiscal year for profit distribution, while retaining a portion of the profits and investing them in private equity opportunities generated by its subsidiary SGTPTE.

About SGT German Private Equity

SGT German Private Equity is a Germany-based listed private equity asset manager with registered office in Frankfurt/Main. Its 100% subsidiary SGT Capital Pte. Ltd. is a global alternative investment and private equity asset manager headquartered in Singapore.

For its new, sector-agnostic private equity fund SGT Capital Fund II with a geographical focus on Europe and North America (fund lifetime ten years), SGT is aiming for a target fundraising volume of 1 to 3 billion USD. The management team has many years of senior experience at renowned addresses – global private equity houses, management consultancies and investment banks.

From its origin as a leading German venture capital provider under the German Startups Group brand SGT German Private Equity also holds a heritage portfolio of minority stakes in some promising German Startups.

Investor Relations Contact

Rosenberg Strategic Communications



Dirk Schmitt



d.schmitt@rosenbergsc.com



+49 170 302 8833