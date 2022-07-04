Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 33rd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 27 June 2022 until and including 3 July 2022, a number of 713,055 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in shares

Weighted average price

27/06/2022

123,347

104.47267

28/06/2022

132,678

105.15323

29/06/2022

135,731

102.13495

30/06/2022

159,379

97.86664

01/07/2022

161,920

96.27892



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 3 July 2022 amounts to 6,700,433 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 4 July 2022

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board