DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
2022. július 04., hétfő, 09:32
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 33rd Interim Reporting
In the time period from 27 June 2022 until and including 3 July 2022, a number of 713,055 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 3 July 2022 amounts to 6,700,433 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 4 July 2022
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
|Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
|80333 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siemens.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1389721 04.07.2022
