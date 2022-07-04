DGAP-News: WashTec steps forward with new sustainability program: 30% CO2 reduction by 2025.
2022. július 04., hétfő, 11:00
Publication of Sustainability Report 2021
Economic sustainability
WashTec is no newcomer to sustainability. A carwash with a water treatment system can wash and finish a car using around one-fifth of the fresh water needed for a carwash without water recycling. Three building blocks form the basis for sustainable car washing at WashTec. The wash process with numerous program settings to minimize resource use, washing chemicals in the form of Green Car Care products developed by WashTec subsidiary AUWA, and the water treatment system, which recirculates washing water in various process stages and cuts water consumption to a minimum. The formulations of our chemical products are based on renewable ingredients. Our certified label for this product series is called Green Car Care.
Environmental sustainability
In our operating activities, too, we are equally passionate about sustainability in terms of resources, energy, emissions and waste. We continuously improve our processes on the basis of regularly monitored performance indicators. An interdisciplinary environmental and energy team serving all sites is responsible for continuously analyzing environmental and energy-related issues during the year and for inferring and implementing measures to enhance sustainability. A major part in these activities is played by digitalization.
WashTec determined the carbon footprint for all Group production sites on the basis of DIN EN ISO 14064-1 for the first time in 2020. An important goal to which WashTec is committed is the reduction of CO2 emissions by 30% per €m revenue in the countries where we have production operations. WashTec supports sustainable initiatives and takes part in networks and agreements to work together with other companies in this regard. Among others, these include the Bavaria Environmental and Climate Pact. By participating in the Augsburg Economy Climate Pact, WashTec contributes to reducing CO2 emissions in the greater Augsburg area.
Social sustainability
Corporate policies geared to the needs of our workforce are a basis of our business and corporate success. For our journey to fully embed sustainability at WashTec, we work in cross-functional and cross-hierarchical teams. We call this approach Obeya@WashTech. It is based on the recognition that truly important ambitions and transformations can only be achieved by taking into account as many perspectives as possible from across the whole organization. We attach great value to working in trusting partnership with our employees. It is they who make our Company what it is.
Diversity is an important topic that we will make an even greater focus going forward. Sustainability means assuming responsibility, for ourselves and for others. And sustainability also presents a great opportunity for WashTec’s future. It is a pivotal topic for us. We see this report as a framework to prepare ourselves and our stakeholders for the future.
To conserve resources in publication of the report as well, we are not publishing a printed sustainability report. You can find all the information at www.washtec.de and access the Sustainability Report directly here.
About WashTec: The WashTec Group, based in Augsburg, Germany (www.washtec.de), is the leading provider of innovative solutions for carwash worldwide. WashTec employs over 1,700 people and is represented by its own subsidiaries in the core markets of Europe, the USA and Canada, as well as in China and Australia. In addition, WashTec is on the map in some 80 countries through independent dealers.
