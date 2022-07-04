Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

04 July 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 27 June 2022 until and including 01 July 2022, a number of 3,286,942 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date

Number of shares acquired

Average price (€)

Purchased volume (€)

27 June 2022

298,331

36.5812

10,913,305.98

28 June 2022

504,372

36.4842

18,401,608.92

29 June 2022

827,823

35.8515

29,678,696.28

30 June 2022

826,623

35.2775

29,161,192.88

01 July 2022

829,793

35.9958

29,869,062.87





Total

3,286,942

35.9069

118,023,866.93



An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 01 July 2022 amounts to 9,576,048 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg



EVP Investor Relations



Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.