/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission






04.07.2022 / 11:27



Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission



Information on share buyback program



04 July 2022



Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004



In the time period from 27 June 2022 until and including 01 July 2022, a number of 3,286,942 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.



Shares were bought back as follows:































Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€)
27 June 2022 298,331 36.5812 10,913,305.98
28 June 2022 504,372 36.4842 18,401,608.92
  29 June 2022 827,823 35.8515 29,678,696.28
30 June 2022 826,623 35.2775 29,161,192.88
01 July 2022 829,793 35.9958 29,869,062.87
 

Total		 3,286,942 35.9069 118,023,866.93

 



An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 01 July 2022 amounts to 9,576,048 shares.



Contact:  



Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000



This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
