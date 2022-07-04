DGAP-CMS: TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

2022. július 04., hétfő, 11:51







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer AG


/ Share Buyback






TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information








04.07.2022 / 11:51



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares – 22nd Interim announcement



Göppingen – 04 July 2022 – In the period from 27 June 2022 up to and including 01 July 2022, a number of 505,620 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.



The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:





















Repurchase date Aggregated volume

(number of shares)		 Volume-weighted average price

(€)
27 June 2022 94,969 10.35510
28 June 2022 95,550 10.35930
29 June 2022 95,550 9.75180
30 June 2022 109,893 9.39580
01 July 2022 109,658 9.60020

 



The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.



The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 01 July 2022 amounts to a number of 17,492,901 shares.



The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Contact:



Michael Lönne

TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 7161 97200 81

E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

















04.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG

Bahnhofsplatz 2

73033 Göppingen

Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1389867  04.07.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389867&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum