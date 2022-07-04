DGAP-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052



 



Share buyback – 25th Interim Report



 



Ludwigshafen – July 4, 2022 – In the period from June 27, 2022 until and including July 1, 2022 a number of 784,864 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.



 



The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:



 





















Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
06/27/2022 5,000 42.9820
06/28/2022 5,000 43.2937
06/29/2022 250,000 42.1605
06/30/2022 406,551 40.2982
07/01/2022 118,313 41.0802

 



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.



 



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including July 1, 2022 amounts to a number of 19,279,943 shares.



 



The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



 



 



Contact



Dr. Stefanie Wettberg



BASF Investor Relations



+49 621-60-48002



stefanie.wettberg@basf.com
















Language: English
Company: BASF SE

Carl-Bosch-Straße 38

67056 Ludwigshafen

Germany
Internet: www.basf.com





 
