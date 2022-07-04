





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

Lobelia Beteiligungs GmbH



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Henning

Nachname(n):

Kreke

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

ENCAVIS AG





b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0006095003





b) Art des Geschäfts

Erwerb von 54.475 neuen Aktien durch die Ausübung von 4.630.375 Bezugsrechten im Rahmen der Aktiendividende der Encavis AG





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

17.85 EUR





972378.75 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

17.8500 EUR





972378.7500 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

04.07.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



