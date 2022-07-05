DGAP-DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








04.07.2022 / 14:41




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: IHO Verwaltungs GmbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Georg F. W.
Nachname(n): Schaeffler
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Vitesco Technologies Group AG


b) LEI

529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
Beschreibung: Derivat / Aktie
DE000VTSCO17


b) Art des Geschäfts

Die Meldepflichtige hat eine verbindliche Vereinbarung mit einer Bank über den Erwerb von 1.586.000 Aktien der Emittentin mittels einer Derivatstruktur abgeschlossen. Der Erwerbspreis wird von dem durchschnittlichen Börsenkurs der Aktie der Emittentin bis zum 30. Dezember 2022 vorbehaltlich eines bestimmten Mindest- und Höchstpreises abhängen.


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


e) Datum des Geschäfts

04.07.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Vitesco Technologies Group AG

Siemensstraße 12

93055 Regensburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



76621  04.07.2022 



