1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: IHO Verwaltungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Georg F. W.
Last name(s): Schaeffler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vitesco Technologies Group AG


b) LEI

529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Derivative / share
DE000VTSC017


b) Nature of the transaction

The notifying party has entered into a firm agreement with a bank to acquire 1,586,000 shares in the issuer by way of a derivative structure. The purchase price will depend on the average market price of the issuer’s shares until December 30, 2022, subject to a certain minimum and maximum price.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

04/07/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue















Language: English
Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG

Siemensstraße 12

93055 Regensburg

Germany
Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com





 
