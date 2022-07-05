





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

IHO Verwaltungs GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Georg F. W.

Last name(s):

Schaeffler

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Vitesco Technologies Group AG





b) LEI

529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

Description:

Derivative / share

DE000VTSC017





b) Nature of the transaction

The notifying party has entered into a firm agreement with a bank to acquire 1,586,000 shares in the issuer by way of a derivative structure. The purchase price will depend on the average market price of the issuer’s shares until December 30, 2022, subject to a certain minimum and maximum price.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

not numberable





not numberable







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

04/07/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



