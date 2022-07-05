Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 1st Interim Reporting

In the time period from and including 29 June 2022 until and including 01 July 2022, a number of 244,291 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 27 June 2022, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 29 June 2022.

Shares were bought back as follows:



Day of purchase

Aggregated volume of shares

Weighted average price (EUR)[1]

06/29/2022

50,000

47.4564

06/30/2022

100,274

47.8355

07/01/2022

94,017

47.9642



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 29 June 2022 until and including 01 July 2022 amounts to 244,291 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, 04 July 2022

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board

[1] Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.