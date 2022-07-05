DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG: Changes in Management Board

04-Jul-2022


Hamburg, July 4, 2022 – The Supervisory Board of MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG made following choices in today‘s Board Meeting to realign the Management Team of Encavis AG:





The current Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mario Schirru (41), has been appointed to the Management Board of Encavis AG, as of August 1, 2022.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Encavis AG, Dr Dierk Paskert (61), will resign from office mutually agreed and leave the Group prematurely, as of December 31, 2022.



The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Encavis AG, Dr Christoph Husmann (57), has been appointed as Speaker of the Management Board, as of January 1, 2023.




