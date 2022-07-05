DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG: Changes in Management Board
2022. július 04., hétfő, 17:41
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Encavis AG, Dr Dierk Paskert (61), will resign from office mutually agreed and leave the Group prematurely, as of December 31, 2022.
The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Encavis AG, Dr Christoph Husmann (57), has been appointed as Speaker of the Management Board, as of January 1, 2023.
Contact:
Encavis AG
Jörg Peters
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242
Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129
e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
