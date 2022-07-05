DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Personnel





Hamburg, July 4, 2022 – The Supervisory Board of MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG made following choices in today‘s Board Meeting to realign the Management Team of Encavis AG:





The current Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mario Schirru (41), has been appointed to the Management Board of Encavis AG, as of August 1, 2022.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Encavis AG, Dr Dierk Paskert (61), will resign from office mutually agreed and leave the Group prematurely, as of December 31, 2022.

The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Encavis AG, Dr Christoph Husmann (57), has been appointed as Speaker of the Management Board, as of January 1, 2023.



Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com

Contact:Encavis AGJörg PetersHead of Investor Relations & Public Relations------------------------------------------------------------Große Elbstraße 5922767 HamburgFon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.comhttp://www.encavis.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/encavis