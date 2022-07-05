DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG: Vorstandsveränderung
2022. július 04., hétfő, 17:41
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie
Der Chief Executive Officer (CEO) der Encavis AG, Dr. Dierk Paskert (61), wird zum 31.12.2022 sein Mandat niederlegen und den Konzern vorzeitig einvernehmlich verlassen.
Der Chief Financial Officer (CFO) der Encavis AG, Dr. Christoph Husmann (57), wird mit Wirkung zum 1.1.2023 zum Sprecher des Vorstands ernannt.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-Mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indizes:
|MDAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1390373
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1390373 04.07.2022 CET/CEST
