Hamburg, 4. Juli 2022 – Der Aufsichtsrat des MDAX-notierten Wind- und Solarparkbetreibers Encavis AG hat in seiner heutigen Sitzung folgende Weichenstellungen zur Neuausrichtung des Vorstandsteams der Encavis AG vorgenommen:







Der bisherige Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mario Schirru (41), wird zum 1.8.2022 in den Vorstand der Encavis AG berufen.



Der Chief Executive Officer (CEO) der Encavis AG, Dr. Dierk Paskert (61), wird zum 31.12.2022 sein Mandat niederlegen und den Konzern vorzeitig einvernehmlich verlassen.



Der Chief Financial Officer (CFO) der Encavis AG, Dr. Christoph Husmann (57), wird mit Wirkung zum 1.1.2023 zum Sprecher des Vorstands ernannt.







Kontakt / Mitteilende Person:



Jörg Peters



Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Tel.: + 49 (0)40 37 85 62 242



E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com





Weitere Informationen über das Unternehmen finden Sie unter www.encavis.com

















