DGAP-News: Delivery Hero welcomes Glovo to the Group - all closing actions taken
2022. július 04., hétfő, 19:15
Berlin, 4 July 2022 – Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero”, "the Company” or “the Group”), the world’s leading local delivery platform, has successfully taken all closing actions for the transaction in relation to GlovoApp23, S.A. (“Glovo”). The Company will be the majority shareholder of Glovo and will hold approximately 94% of shares on a non-diluted basis in the leading multi-category delivery platform. The Delivery Hero share capital increase and the subsequent admission for trading is pending.
Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: “This partnership represents a perfect match and we are very happy to welcome Glovo to the Delivery Hero family. We have known, liked, and trusted each other for years. Our teams share the same vision, and yet we can still learn a lot from one another by exchanging knowledge and exploring technological as well as operational synergies.”
Oscar Pierre, CEO and Co-Founder of Glovo, said: “Joining forces with the Delivery Hero family will accelerate our growth and development of our product. Together we will be serving such a vast part of the population across four continents, with millions of local businesses and couriers continuously benefitting from our platform. We are very happy to finally start working together and share learnings and technology with other brands in the Group.”
Glovo’s strong presence in Southern Europe and EEMEA complements Delivery Hero’s global footprint, bringing the total number of countries up to 74 and serving up to 2.2 billion people across four continents. The strategic partnership resulting from this transaction will allow both companies to leverage each other’s technological and operational expertise. Glovo will continue to operate with its existing brand and platform under the current management team led by its two founders Oscar Pierre and Sacha Michaud, who remain invested in Glovo.
More detailed information on Glovo"s H1 2022 business performance is planned to be shared in the following weeks after the transaction has formally closed.
ABOUT DELIVERY HERO
DISCLAIMER
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 105
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 024
|E-mail:
|ir@deliveryhero.com
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4K43
|WKN:
|A2E4K4
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1390399
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1390399 04.07.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on additional extension of consent solicitation process
[2022.06.30. 13:00]
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]