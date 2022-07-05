DGAP-News: Basler AG: Basler AG reports successful participation and respectively takeover of the distribution partners in France and Italy

Basler AG: Basler AG reports successful participation and respectively takeover of the distribution partners in France and Italy








The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Basler AG reports successful participation and respectively takeover of the distribution partners in France and Italy



Ahrensburg, July 5, 2022 – Basler AG, a leading manufacturer in the field of computer vision, successfully implemented the participation of 25.1 percent in the distribution business of its French distribution partner i2S as announced on May 2. The newly founded joint venture will trade under the name of Basler France in the future. In the further course, it is intended that Basler will take over the remaining 74.9 percent of the shares on July 1, 2024.


Moreover, on May 19, the company announced the acquisition of the distribution business of its long-time Italian distribution partner Advanced Technologies S.p.a.. The acquisition was still subject to the consultation and notification procedures required by law. These have now also been completed and thus the acquisition was successfully implemented on July 4, 2022. The newly founded subsidiary will trade under the name of Basler Italy in the future.



Alexander Temme, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Basler AG, explains: ”For several years now, Basler has been consistently expanding its product and service portfolio and has meanwhile transformed from a camera maker to a full-range provider. The two transactions now successfully implemented support the expansion of the product offering through a highly qualified direct market access.”


Basler is a leading international manufacturer of high-quality imaging components for computer vision applications. In addition to classic area scan and line scan cameras, lenses, frame grabbers, light modules, and software, the company offers embedded vision modules and solutions, 3D products, as well as customized products and consulting services. Basler"s products are used in a variety of markets and applications, including factory automation, medical, logistics, retail, and robotics. They are characterized by high reliability, an excellent price/performance ratio, and long-term availability. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 1000 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and other locations in Europe, Asia, and North America. Thanks to its worldwide sales and service organization and cooperation with renowned partners, it offers solutions that fit for customers from a wide range of sectors. 

 



