1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Kreke Immobilien KG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Henning

Last name(s):

Kreke

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

ENCAVIS AG





b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006095003





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 3,929 new shares through the excercise of 333,965 subscription rights as part of the share dividend of Encavis AG





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

17.85 EUR





70132.65 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

17.8500 EUR





70132.6500 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

04/07/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



