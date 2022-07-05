DGAP-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Personnel





CANCOM SE: Rudolf Hotter resigns as Chief Executive Officer as of 31 October 2022; previous COO Rüdiger Rath appointed as successor

Munich, Germany, 5 July 2022 - The Chief Executive Officer of CANCOM SE, Mr Rudolf Hotter, has today agreed at his own request and in the best possible agreement with the Supervisory Board to terminate his mandate as Executive Board member and CEO of the company prematurely on 31 October 2022. His appointment would have ended on 31 December 2024. In order to ensure a smooth handover, Mr Hotter will be available to the company in an advisory capacity outside the Executive Board for a transitional period of 12 months.

As Mr Hotter"s successor, the Supervisory Board today appointed Executive Board member Rüdiger Rath, previously Chief Operating Officer (COO), as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 November 2022.

In connection with the departure of Mr Hotter and the change of Mr Rath to the CEO position, the Supervisory Board also decided today to expand the Executive Board to a total of four persons in the future.

