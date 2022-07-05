DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

2022. július 05., kedd, 15:53







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE


/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares






Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information








05.07.2022 / 15:53



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Munich, 05.07.2022


In the period from June 27, 2022 to, and including, July 01, 2022 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 458,801 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 7, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.


Shares were purchased as follows:


 





















Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
27.06.2022           90,504 181.0669
28.06.2022          45,000 183.5409
29.06.2022          90,000 183.6826
30.06.2022         189,399 181.0324
01.07.2022          43,898 181.9438

 



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 8, 2022 through, and including, July 01, 2022 amounts to 3,854,515.


The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.


Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).
















05.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Allianz SE

Koeniginstr. 28

80802 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1391277  05.07.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1391277&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum