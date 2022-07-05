Munich, 05.07.2022





In the period from June 27, 2022 to, and including, July 01, 2022 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 458,801 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 7, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.





Shares were purchased as follows:







Date

Number of shares

Average price (EUR)

27.06.2022

90,504

181.0669

28.06.2022

45,000

183.5409

29.06.2022

90,000

183.6826

30.06.2022

189,399

181.0324

01.07.2022

43,898

181.9438



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 8, 2022 through, and including, July 01, 2022 amounts to 3,854,515.





The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.





Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).