Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








05.07.2022 / 16:29




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Wacker

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Wacker Neuson SE


b) LEI

529900RJL86244E1I652 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WACK012


b) Nature of the transaction

Discretionary order to purchase up to 150,000 shares at a price of up to EUR 18.00 per share in the period from July 1, 2022 to July 9, 2022


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

01/07/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue















Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE

Preußenstr. 41

80809 München

Germany
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com





 
