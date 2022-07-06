DGAP-Adhoc: Leoni AG has fundamentally agreed on a refinancing plan with its syndicate banks
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leoni AG / Key word(s): Financing
Leoni AG has fundamentally agreed on a refinancing plan with its syndicate banks
Nuremberg, 6 July 2022 – Leoni AG (ISIN: DE0005408884) has fundamentally agreed with its syndicate banks on a refinancing plan that will secure the further financing of the Leoni Group beyond 2022. The refinancing plan comprises the following principal cornerstones:
Overall, the refinancing plan will probably reduce the Leoni Group’s financial liabilities by € 574 million, of which € 442 million will stem from repayment of liabilities using the funds from the BG AM sale and € 132 million is likely to come from restructuring the remaining RCF I receivables.
The extension structure agreed with the syndicate banks will be presented to the creditors of the borrower"s note loans that the Company has issued, whose inclusion is required for implementation. The refinancing plan is otherwise subject to agreement on the detailed documentation as well as the consent of the boards of the financing partners involved and the approval of Leoni AG’s Supervisory Board.
Contact Press
Gregor le Claire
Corporate Press Officer
Phone +49 911 2023-226
E-mail gregor.leClaire@leoni.com
Contact Investor Relations
Rolf Becker
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Phone +49 911 2023-134
E-mail rolf.becker@leoni.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leoni AG
|Marienstraße 7
|90402 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)911 20 23-234
|Fax:
|+49 (0)911 20 23-382
|E-mail:
|veroeffentlichung@leoni.com
|Internet:
|www.leoni.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408884
|WKN:
|540888
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; Madrid
|EQS News ID:
|1392161
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1392161 06-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
