DIC Asset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: August 02, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: August 02, 2022



Address:

