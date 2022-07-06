Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Share buyback – 2nd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 27 June 2022 until and including 05 July 2022, a number of 200.619 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 15 June 2022, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 16 June 2022.

Date





Aggregated volume in shares

Weighted average price (€)

27.06.2022

26,646

221.7025

28.06.2022

15,848

225.6869

29.06.2022

30,428

223.7167

30.06.2022

0



01.07.2022

49,281

227.4643

04.07.2022

7,209

229.9590

05.07.2022

71,207

220.3912



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 June 2022 until and including 05 July 2022 amounts to 436.748 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 06 July 2022

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management