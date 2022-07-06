DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

2022. július 06., szerda, 16:27







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München


/ Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052






Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information








06.07.2022 / 16:27



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



 



Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 2nd Interim Reporting



 



In the time period from 27 June 2022 until and including 05 July 2022, a number of 200.619 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 15 June 2022, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 16 June 2022.



 



























Date

 		 Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€)
27.06.2022 26,646 221.7025
28.06.2022 15,848 225.6869
29.06.2022 30,428 223.7167
30.06.2022 0  
01.07.2022 49,281 227.4643
04.07.2022  7,209 229.9590
05.07.2022 71,207 220.3912

 



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 June 2022 until and including 05 July 2022 amounts to 436.748 shares.



 



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



 



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



 



Munich, 06 July 2022



 



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München



 



The Board of Management
















06.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Königinstraße 107

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1392373  06.07.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1392373&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum