DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group achieves order intake of 1.8 GW in the second quarter of 2022
2022. július 07., csütörtök, 07:30
Hamburg, 07 July 2022. The Nordex Group recorded high demand in the second quarter. Including a project from the USA of around 200 MW, total capacity amounted to 1,836 MW (Q2 2021: 1,534 MW). The firm order intake in the Projects segment (excluding service business) thus reached a volume of 3,002 MW in the first half of 2022 (H1 2021: 2,782 MW). The share of efficient and high-margin Delta4000 wind turbines amounted to 93 percent in the quarter (Q2/2021: 89 percent).
With a total of 205 turbines and a combined output of almost 1,200 MW, 65 percent of the firm new orders are for the turbine models with more than 5 MW of installed nominal output. This also includes two orders from Germany for the N163/6.X, which is the Nordex Group"s latest turbine model and was installed for the first time in May.
“In the second quarter we benefited again from our strong market position in Europe. However, we also recorded a high demand for our Delta4000 series outside Europe and achieved an order intake of around 780 MW here. Orders from Colombia and an order from the US made a decisive contribution here, which I am very pleased about and underlines our global orientation. With an order intake of around 3 GW in the first half of the year, we are starting the second half of the year on a stronger footing," says José Luis Blanco, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nordex Group.
The Group has installed more than 39 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,600. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.
Contact person for press:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|info@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1392409
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1392409 07.07.2022
