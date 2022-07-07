DGAP-PVR: Scout24 SE: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG

Scout24 SE: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG








07.07.2022 / 11:10



Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Scout24 SE

Bothestr. 13-15

81675 München

Deutschland

2. Namen der Tochterunternehmen oder Dritte/n

mit 3% oder mehr Aktien, wenn abweichend von 1.

 

3. Datum der Schwellenberührung

06.07.2022 

4. Aktienanteil









  Aktienanteil in % Gesamtanzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten
Neu 3,055 % 80.200.000
Letzte Veröffentlichung 0,178 % /

5. Einzelheiten










absolut in %
direkt indirekt (über Tochter
oder Dritten, § 71d
Abs. 1 AktG)		 direkt indirekt (über Tochter
oder Dritten, § 71d
Abs. 1 AktG)
2.450.279 0 3,055 % 0 %















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Scout24 SE

Bothestr. 13-15

81675 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.scout24.com





 
1392761  07.07.2022 



