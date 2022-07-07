DGAP-News: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

2022. július 07., csütörtök, 12:00







DGAP-News: Linde plc


/ Key word(s): Quarter Results






Linde Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule








07.07.2022 / 12:00




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Linde Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule



 



Woking, UK, July 7, 2022 – Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 06:00 EDT/midday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT/15:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.









Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 800 289 0720

Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 724 5376

UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 279 6877

Access code: 7250132
 
Live webcast (listen-only)

 		 https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations

Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho

 
Web replay

 
Available on demand beginning at 10:30 EDT/16:30 CEST on

Thursday, July 28, 2022 at:
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations

Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho

 The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho).



 



 



About Linde



Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.



The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde"s industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.



For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com



 



 



 



 







Contacts:

 		  

 
Investor Relations 

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

 		 Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com

 

 

 

 



 
















07.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Linde plc

Forge, 43 Church Street West

GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey

United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1392689





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1392689  07.07.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1392689&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum