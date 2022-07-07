



Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (“Cryptology”)

Malta, 07.07.2022

Cryptology’s estimated NAV per share as of 06/07/2022 is €5.31

Malta, 07.07.2022. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per share of €5.31.

Crypto markets continue to remain down significantly on the year as Bitcoin continues to oscillate around the $20k region. Positive sentiment is beginning to creep back into the crypto markets, however, as fear of further liquidations is beginning to subside.

Cryptology’s updated estimated NAV figures come on the heels of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptology’s shares with a “BUY” rating and a price target of €13.00.

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-based business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer"s family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher B1, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com