1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Theodor
Last name(s): Niesmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG


b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6


b) Nature of the transaction

Management Board remuneration
- long term bonus 2017/2018
- loyalty bonus 2020/2021


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
54.90 EUR 2099046.60 EUR
40.08 EUR 150019.44 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
53.5785 EUR 2249066.0400 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

06/07/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue















Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)

04109 Leipzig

Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de





 
