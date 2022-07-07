





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















07.07.2022 / 17:45









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Claus

Last name(s):

Sauter



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG





b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0JL9W6





b) Nature of the transaction

Management Board remuneration

- long term bonus 2017/2018

- loyalty bonus 2020/2021





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

54.90 EUR





2448924.30 EUR



40.08 EUR





150019.44 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

53.7527 EUR





2598943.7400 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

06/07/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



