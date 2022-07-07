





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Theodor

Nachname(n):

Niesmann



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG





b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A0JL9W6





b) Art des Geschäfts

Vorstandsvergütung

- Langfristiger Bonus 2017/2018

- Treuebonus 2020/2021







c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

54.90 EUR





2099046.60 EUR



40.08 EUR





150019.44 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

53.5785 EUR





2249066.0400 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

06.07.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



