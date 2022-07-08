DGAP-AFR: Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.08.2022

Ort: http://www.helaba.com/de/geschaeftsberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.08.2022

Ort: http://www.helaba.com/int/annualreports














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale

Neue Mainzer Str. 52-58

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.helaba.com





 
