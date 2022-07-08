DGAP-DD: Knaus Tabbert AG english

08.07.2022 / 10:20




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Noorderhoofd B.V.

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Willem Paulus
Last name(s): de Pundert
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Knaus Tabbert AG


b) LEI

391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN504


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
24.50 EUR 1225000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
24.5000 EUR 1225000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

05/07/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue















Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG

Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1

94118 Jandelsbrunn

Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de





 
