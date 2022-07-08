





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















08.07.2022 / 10:25









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

Noorderhoofd B.V.



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Willem Paulus

Nachname(n):

de Pundert

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Knaus Tabbert AG





b) LEI

391200V57NOSGK8UVW09



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A2YN504





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

24.80 EUR





2405.60 EUR



24.90 EUR





2066.70 EUR



24.90 EUR





6249.90 EUR



24.90 EUR





2315.70 EUR



24.90 EUR





946.20 EUR



24.90 EUR





1892.40 EUR



25.00 EUR





2000.00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

24.8976 EUR





17876.5000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

06.07.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



