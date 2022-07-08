DGAP-DD: Knaus Tabbert AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








08.07.2022 / 10:25




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: Noorderhoofd B.V.

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Willem Paulus
Nachname(n): de Pundert
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Knaus Tabbert AG


b) LEI

391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A2YN504


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen





































Preis(e) Volumen
24.80 EUR 2405.60 EUR
24.90 EUR 2066.70 EUR
24.90 EUR 6249.90 EUR
24.90 EUR 2315.70 EUR
24.90 EUR 946.20 EUR
24.90 EUR 1892.40 EUR
25.00 EUR 2000.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
24.8976 EUR 17876.5000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

06.07.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Knaus Tabbert AG

Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1

94118 Jandelsbrunn

Deutschland
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de





 
